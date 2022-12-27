How to get every stand in Roblox Stands Awakening

Stands Awakening is a Roblox game that’s heavily inspired by the popular anime series JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure. It’s a Roblox module based on another Roblox game called A Bizzare Day Modded. In Stands Awakening, you train your fighter to beat others using special techniques and combos called Stands. You will get the basic Stands automatically, while Evolved Stands require special conditions and combinations to obtain. In this guide, we will explain how to get all Stands in the Roblox game Stands Awakening.

How to get all Stands in Roblox Stands Awakening

Arrow Stands

Stand How to obtain Star Platinum Arrow 2% chance; Trading Hierophant Green Arrow 33% chance; Trading The World Arrow 2% chance; Whitesnake: Alternative Universe 33% chance; Trading Anubis Arrow 53% chance; Whitesnake: Alternative Universe Disc Throw; Trading Star Platinum: The World Arrow 1% chance; Trading Crazy Diamond Arrow 53% chance; Trading Killer Queen Arrow 4% chance; Trading Gold Experience Arrow 53% chance; Whitesnake: Alternative Universe Disc Throw; Trading Sticky Fingers Arrow 2% chance; Trading King Crimson (Doppio) Arrow 53% chance; Trading Star Platinum (Stone Ocean) Arrow 7% chance; Trading Whitesnake Arrow 4% chance; Trading Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap Arrow 2% chance; Trading The World: Alternative Universe Arrow 4% chance (6.6% Shiny by using Shiny Arrow); Trading Soft & Wet Arrow 7% chance; Trading Whitesnake: Alternative Universe Arrow 1% chance; Trading King Crimson: Alternative Universe Arrow 2% chance; Trading Creeper Queen Arrow 4% chance; Trading Star Platinum: OVA Arrow 2% chance; Whitesnake: Alternative Universe Disc Throw; Trading The World: OVA Arrow 2% chance; Whitesnake: Alternative Universe 33% chance; Trading

Requiem Arrow Stands

Stand How to obtain Gold Experience Requiem Requiem Arrow + Gold Experience 90% chance; Trading Volcanic Experience Requiem Requiem Arrow + Volcanic Experience Toxic Experience Requiem Requiem Arrow + Toxic Experience Gold Experience: Golden Wind Requiem Arrow + Gold Experience 10% chance

DIO’s Diary Stands

Stand How to obtain The World Over Heaven DIO’s Diary + The World The World OVA Over Heaven DIO’s Diary + The World OVA Star Platinum: Over Heaven DIO’s Diary + Star Platinum Star Platinum OVA Over Heaven DIO’s Diary + Star Platinum OVA C-Moon DIO’s Diary + Whitesnake 90% chance EVA C-Moon DIO’s Diary + Whitesnake 10% chance Made in Heaven DIO’s Diary + C-Moon 90% chance Made on Hallow’s Eve DIO’s Diary + C-Moon 10% chance Steve Platinum DIO’s Diary + Creeper Queen

True Requiem Arrow Stands

Stand How to obtain King Crimson Requiem True Requiem Arrow + King Crimson

Hell Arrow Stands

Stand How to obtain Sonic.exe Hell Arrow + Sonic Herobrine Hell Arrow + Steve Platinum Oni Hell Arrow + Hamon

Solar Diary Stands

Stand How to obtain Solar One More Time Solar Diary + One More Time

Aja Mask Stands

Stand How to obtain Ultimate Life Form Aja Mask + Kars

DIO’s Skull Stands

Stand How to obtain DIO’s The World DIO’s Skull + The World: Over Heaven DIO’s The World OVA DIO’s Skull + The World: Over Heaven OVA

Camera Stands

Stand How to obtain Shadow The World Camera + Vampiric The World

Pot Platinum’s Diary Stands

Stand How to obtain Jotar’s Star Platinum Pot Platinum’s Diary + Star Platinum Jotar’s Star Platinum OVA Pot Platinum’s Diary + Star Platinum OVA Sonic Pot Platinum’s Diary + Vampire

Blue Heart Spec

Spec How to obtain Sans Blue Heart + Standless

Bone Stands

Stand How to obtain Sans Crimson Bone + King Crimson Sans Crimson: Alternate Universe Bone + King Crimson: Alternate Universe

Vampire Mask Specs

Spec How to obtain Vampire Vampire Mask + Standless or any other Stand/Spec except Vampire Kars Vampire Mask + Vampire Vampiric The World Vampire Mask + The World The World: Greatest High Vampire Mask + The World OVA

Samurai Diary Spec

Spec How to obtain Samurai Samurai Diary + Standless

Volcanic Rock Stand

Stand How to obtain Volcanic Gold Experience/Volcanic Experience Volcanic Rock + Gold Experience

Toxic Chemicals Stand

Stand How to obtain Toxic Gold Experience/Toxic Experience Toxic Rock + Gold Experience

Ender Pearl Stands

Stand How to obtain Ender Crimson Ender Pearl + King Crimson Ender Crimson: Alternate Universe Ender Pearl + King Crimson: Alternate Universe

Frog Stands

Stand How to obtain King Crimson (Doppio 2 Arm) Frog + King Crimson (Doppio) King Crimson Frog + King Crimson (Doppio 2 Arm) 80% chance; Trading Oreo King Crimson Frog + King Crimson (Doppio 2 Arm) 10% chance King Crimson Frog + King Crimson (Doppio 2 Arm) 10% chance

Ornstein’s Spear Stand