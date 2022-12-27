How to get every stand in Roblox Stands Awakening

Master the Stands to awaken the master fighter.

Image via Roblox

Stands Awakening is a Roblox game that’s heavily inspired by the popular anime series JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure. It’s a Roblox module based on another Roblox game called A Bizzare Day Modded. In Stands Awakening, you train your fighter to beat others using special techniques and combos called Stands. You will get the basic Stands automatically, while Evolved Stands require special conditions and combinations to obtain. In this guide, we will explain how to get all Stands in the Roblox game Stands Awakening.

Related: Roblox A Bizarre Universe codes (December 2022)

How to get all Stands in Roblox Stands Awakening

Arrow Stands

StandHow to obtain
Star PlatinumArrow 2% chance; Trading
Hierophant GreenArrow 33% chance; Trading
The WorldArrow 2% chance; Whitesnake: Alternative Universe 33% chance; Trading
AnubisArrow 53% chance; Whitesnake: Alternative Universe Disc Throw; Trading
Star Platinum: The WorldArrow 1% chance; Trading
Crazy DiamondArrow 53% chance; Trading
Killer QueenArrow 4% chance; Trading
Gold ExperienceArrow 53% chance; Whitesnake: Alternative Universe Disc Throw; Trading
Sticky FingersArrow 2% chance; Trading
King Crimson (Doppio)Arrow 53% chance; Trading
Star Platinum (Stone Ocean)Arrow 7% chance; Trading
WhitesnakeArrow 4% chance; Trading
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt CheapArrow 2% chance; Trading
The World: Alternative UniverseArrow 4% chance (6.6% Shiny by using Shiny Arrow); Trading
Soft & WetArrow 7% chance; Trading
Whitesnake: Alternative UniverseArrow 1% chance; Trading
King Crimson: Alternative UniverseArrow 2% chance; Trading
Creeper QueenArrow 4% chance; Trading
Star Platinum: OVAArrow 2% chance; Whitesnake: Alternative Universe Disc Throw; Trading
The World: OVAArrow 2% chance; Whitesnake: Alternative Universe 33% chance; Trading

Requiem Arrow Stands

StandHow to obtain
Gold Experience RequiemRequiem Arrow + Gold Experience 90% chance; Trading
Volcanic Experience RequiemRequiem Arrow + Volcanic Experience
Toxic Experience RequiemRequiem Arrow + Toxic Experience
Gold Experience: Golden WindRequiem Arrow + Gold Experience 10% chance

DIO’s Diary Stands

StandHow to obtain
The World Over HeavenDIO’s Diary + The World
The World OVA Over HeavenDIO’s Diary + The World OVA
Star Platinum: Over HeavenDIO’s Diary + Star Platinum
Star Platinum OVA Over HeavenDIO’s Diary + Star Platinum OVA
C-MoonDIO’s Diary + Whitesnake 90% chance
EVA C-MoonDIO’s Diary + Whitesnake 10% chance
Made in HeavenDIO’s Diary + C-Moon 90% chance
Made on Hallow’s EveDIO’s Diary + C-Moon 10% chance
Steve PlatinumDIO’s Diary + Creeper Queen

True Requiem Arrow Stands

StandHow to obtain
King Crimson RequiemTrue Requiem Arrow + King Crimson

Hell Arrow Stands

StandHow to obtain
Sonic.exeHell Arrow + Sonic
HerobrineHell Arrow + Steve Platinum
OniHell Arrow + Hamon

Solar Diary Stands

StandHow to obtain
Solar One More TimeSolar Diary + One More Time

Aja Mask Stands

StandHow to obtain
Ultimate Life FormAja Mask + Kars

DIO’s Skull Stands

StandHow to obtain
DIO’s The WorldDIO’s Skull + The World: Over Heaven
DIO’s The World OVADIO’s Skull + The World: Over Heaven OVA

Camera Stands

StandHow to obtain
Shadow The WorldCamera + Vampiric The World

Pot Platinum’s Diary Stands

StandHow to obtain
Jotar’s Star PlatinumPot Platinum’s Diary + Star Platinum
Jotar’s Star Platinum OVAPot Platinum’s Diary + Star Platinum OVA
SonicPot Platinum’s Diary + Vampire

Blue Heart Spec

SpecHow to obtain
SansBlue Heart + Standless

Bone Stands

StandHow to obtain
Sans CrimsonBone + King Crimson
Sans Crimson: Alternate UniverseBone + King Crimson: Alternate Universe

Vampire Mask Specs

SpecHow to obtain
VampireVampire Mask + Standless or any other Stand/Spec except Vampire
KarsVampire Mask + Vampire
Vampiric The WorldVampire Mask + The World
The World: Greatest HighVampire Mask + The World OVA

Samurai Diary Spec

SpecHow to obtain
SamuraiSamurai Diary + Standless

Volcanic Rock Stand

StandHow to obtain
Volcanic Gold Experience/Volcanic ExperienceVolcanic Rock + Gold Experience

Toxic Chemicals Stand

StandHow to obtain
Toxic Gold Experience/Toxic ExperienceToxic Rock + Gold Experience

Ender Pearl Stands

StandHow to obtain
Ender CrimsonEnder Pearl + King Crimson
Ender Crimson: Alternate UniverseEnder Pearl + King Crimson: Alternate Universe

Frog Stands

StandHow to obtain
King Crimson (Doppio 2 Arm)Frog + King Crimson (Doppio)
King CrimsonFrog + King Crimson (Doppio 2 Arm) 80% chance; Trading
Oreo King CrimsonFrog + King Crimson (Doppio 2 Arm) 10% chance
King CrimsonFrog + King Crimson (Doppio 2 Arm) 10% chance

Ornstein’s Spear Stand

StandHow to obtain
EVA-01Ornstein’s Spear + The World Over Heaven

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved