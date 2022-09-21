Obtaining Excalibur in Warframe can be done in a multitude of ways. He is the cover star of Warframe. Excalibur has been core to the identity of Warframe since the beginning and is still a great character years later. Excalibur is a straightforward Warframe. He has minimal flash, but his abilities are some of the best in the game. This guide explains how to get Excalibur in Warframe.

Related – The ten best Warframe builds and load-outs for new players

How to get Excalibur in Warframe

The easiest method of obtaining Excalibur is choosing him during the opening prologue sequence in Warframe. New players can select one of three Warframes as their first character. Excalibur, Mag, and Volt. Choosing Excalibur will grant you permanent access to him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you chose one of the other two frames, don’t fret, as Excalibur can be earned in different ways. You can head the Market aboard your ship and purchase him with credits or platinum, Warframe’s premium currency. Excalibur’s blueprint costs 35,000 credits or 75 platinum. Buying him with platinum will instantly grant you Excalibur, but the blueprint will require a little bit of legwork to build.

To get your hands on Excalibur, you must make your way to Mars and fight Lieutenant Lech Kril, the planet’s boss. He can be found at the War node. Lech Krill is the first boss fight Warframe has in store for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Assassination missions are boss fights. You must work through the mission to encounter him, and a cutscene plays. Then the battle with Lech Krill will begin in earnest. He will start invincible, so you must attack the coolant tank on his back. Eventually, it will break and enrage him, causing him to slam his hammer into the ground. When he smashes his hammer into the ground, he will freeze himself, and you can then damage the tank. After this phase is repeated, he will burst into flames, and the next stage of the boss fight begins.

Related – How to get Excalibur Umbra In Warframe

During this phase, Lech becomes much more aggressive, particularly with his melee attacks. Unlike his first form, he can now be damaged anywhere you attack him. Take advantage of this and use your best weaponry to take him down.

After you defeat him and successfully exit the mission, you will be rewarded with one of three different Excalibur components. The Excalibur Systems, Chassis, or Neuroptics can drop, but which ones drop are random. You will need to rerun the mission as often as possible to get all three parts. You can build Excalibur in the Foundry on your Orbiter when you have all the parts.

Excalibur Neuroptics

15000 Credits

150 Alloy Plate

1 Neural Sensor

150 Polymer Bundle

500 Rubedo

Excalibur Chassis

15000 Credits

1 Morphics

1000 Ferrite

300 Rubedo

Excalibur Systems

15000 Credits

1 Control Module

1 Morphics

500 Salvage

220 Plastids

All the components will take 12 hours to build. When they are done, you can combine them with the primary Excalibur blueprint to make the Warframe, which will take three days. Take advantage of his power to carve your way through the Star chart easily.