How to get Excalibur in Warframe
The legendary sword from a stone.
Obtaining Excalibur in Warframe can be done in a multitude of ways. He is the cover star of Warframe. Excalibur has been core to the identity of Warframe since the beginning and is still a great character years later. Excalibur is a straightforward Warframe. He has minimal flash, but his abilities are some of the best in the game. This guide explains how to get Excalibur in Warframe.
Related – The ten best Warframe builds and load-outs for new players
How to get Excalibur in Warframe
The easiest method of obtaining Excalibur is choosing him during the opening prologue sequence in Warframe. New players can select one of three Warframes as their first character. Excalibur, Mag, and Volt. Choosing Excalibur will grant you permanent access to him.
If you chose one of the other two frames, don’t fret, as Excalibur can be earned in different ways. You can head the Market aboard your ship and purchase him with credits or platinum, Warframe’s premium currency. Excalibur’s blueprint costs 35,000 credits or 75 platinum. Buying him with platinum will instantly grant you Excalibur, but the blueprint will require a little bit of legwork to build.
To get your hands on Excalibur, you must make your way to Mars and fight Lieutenant Lech Kril, the planet’s boss. He can be found at the War node. Lech Krill is the first boss fight Warframe has in store for you.
Assassination missions are boss fights. You must work through the mission to encounter him, and a cutscene plays. Then the battle with Lech Krill will begin in earnest. He will start invincible, so you must attack the coolant tank on his back. Eventually, it will break and enrage him, causing him to slam his hammer into the ground. When he smashes his hammer into the ground, he will freeze himself, and you can then damage the tank. After this phase is repeated, he will burst into flames, and the next stage of the boss fight begins.
Related – How to get Excalibur Umbra In Warframe
During this phase, Lech becomes much more aggressive, particularly with his melee attacks. Unlike his first form, he can now be damaged anywhere you attack him. Take advantage of this and use your best weaponry to take him down.
After you defeat him and successfully exit the mission, you will be rewarded with one of three different Excalibur components. The Excalibur Systems, Chassis, or Neuroptics can drop, but which ones drop are random. You will need to rerun the mission as often as possible to get all three parts. You can build Excalibur in the Foundry on your Orbiter when you have all the parts.
Excalibur Neuroptics
- 15000 Credits
- 150 Alloy Plate
- 1 Neural Sensor
- 150 Polymer Bundle
- 500 Rubedo
Excalibur Chassis
- 15000 Credits
- 1 Morphics
- 1000 Ferrite
- 300 Rubedo
Excalibur Systems
- 15000 Credits
- 1 Control Module
- 1 Morphics
- 500 Salvage
- 220 Plastids
All the components will take 12 hours to build. When they are done, you can combine them with the primary Excalibur blueprint to make the Warframe, which will take three days. Take advantage of his power to carve your way through the Star chart easily.