How to get extra lives in Infernax

Infernax is a throwback to classic Castlevania games like Simon’s Quest. That means players should expect tough fights and tricky platforming. Fortunately, the team at Berzerk Studio has implemented a few modern quality of life features to make things a bit more manageable. The most important of these are extra lives as they will let you resurrect upon death at the start of the room you died in. But where can you get these in the game’s early stages? Let’s take a look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first way to get an extra life is to set the game to Casual Mode. This not only gives you a free extra life at the beginning of the game, but it also populates dungeons with more checkpoints and gives you back some of your earned money and XP on death. However, some players will want the challenge of Classic Mode, which means you have to go elsewhere for your extra lives.

Fortunately, you can actually grab one pretty early. In the first town of Darsov, you can speak to the Apothecary and buy an extra life for 150 coins. The Apothecary is a building with a symbol that kind of looks like an eye above its door. If you haven’t earned enough before meeting him, just go farm some baddies on the outskirts of town until you’ve acquired enough gold. You can also grab an extra life in Arkos, the second town you’ll come across in the game. Having these two extra lives should make getting through dungeons much easier and set you up nicely to find all of the game’s secrets.