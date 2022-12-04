How to get Family of Three and Family of Four Maushold in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Maushold is a new Normal-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a deceptively simple evolution for a simple Pokémon. Maushold evolves from Tandemaus, which are essentially two doll-like mice that are paired together. Known as the “couple Pokémon,” Tandemaus channels other “hive mind” Pokémon such as Magneton or Exeggcute. When Tandemaus evolves into Maushold, there isn’t a dramatic shift in appearance. In essence, all that happens is two smaller mice join the pack, making the Pokémon Maushold.

For most players who evolve Tandemaus, the Family of Four form is what they’ll see. However, there is actually a rare alternate form known as the Family of Three form. As the name implies, the number of mice in the Maushold family drops from four to three.

How to get Family of Three Maushold

The Family of Four Maushold is the most common variant, and you should expect to get this form as you evolve your Tandemaus. Getting the Family of Three Maushold will likely require grinding. The reality is, to get the Family of Three Maushold, you’ll need some luck. Different numbers have been reported across the community, but the most common number thrown around is about a 1/25 chance to get the Family of Three Maushold.

Players on Reddit have also reported that you can get the Family of Three Maushold forms through Maushold raids. These raids do not follow the same calculations used to determine whether your Maushold is a Family of Four or Family of Three. As a result, this can be a more consistent way to get your Family of Three Maushold (finding a specific Maushold raid in the first place will be a larger challenge.)

Note: The different forms do not have any different stats. The difference is purely visual, much like a Shiny Pokémon, so don’t be worried about making your Maushold weaker or stronger.