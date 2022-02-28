How to get Fire Arrows in Horizon Forbidden West

While playing as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West, you will need to swap between various elemental weapons depending on the enemies in front of you. Scanning them with the focus will show you what parts are weak to what element. For enemies that can’t take the heat, you will want to fire off some fire arrows. Here is how to get them.

Fire arrows can be obtained very early in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you leave Meridian for the west, you will come across a settlement called Chainscrape. While there are merchants in this area, you will first need to do a portion of the main quest, “To the Brink.” After talking with people in this area, you find out there is a work stoppage while Bristlebacks are in the area. Go out into the fields, find Erend, kill any Bristlebacks you encounter, and return to Chainscrape to make Ulvund blow the whistle and get merchants opened back up.

With the shops opened back up, find the weapons merchant, Hakund. He is standing next to the workbench in this area. Buy the Fire Hunter Bow he has for 127 Metal Shards and one Bristleback Conductor. Now you will automatically be able to craft Fire Arrows with Metal Shards, Blaze, and Ridge-Wood when you equip the bow.

After you have crafted Fire Arrows, scan enemies to see if they have a Blaze Canister on them. If they do, hitting that part with Fire Arrows will cause them to explode. If they don’t, you can still build up the burning state for them and cause some damage over time.