While Fireclaw Sac Webbing is only a blue-tier resource, it can be one of the most aggravating key upgrade items you can get in the game. For most upgrade items, you need to shoot the part off of a machine before you kill it, or it will be destroyed. This item is different, however. Here is how to get Fireclaw Sac Webbing in Horizon Forbidden West.

Before we start, we highly recommend changing the difficulty to Story mode when attempting to get this. Otherwise, the battle will be really drawn out and aggravating.

To gather Fireclaw Sac Webbing, you need to kill a Fireclaw with its Blaze Unit and Blaze Sacs intact. While the game says, only the Blaze Unit needs to be intact, destroying the Blaze Sacs will cause them to explode and destroy the unit. With this in mind, we highly recommend scanning the Fireclaw with your focus before you get into a battle and mark both parts and avoid hitting them at all costs. They are located on the chest and shoulders of the machine.

Now that you have the parts you need to avoid marked, we recommend first trying to get behind it and hitting the Sparker on its lower back with a shock arrow to stun it. Be sure not to destroy the Purgewater Canister higher on its back or that will cause an explosion and ruin the part you need.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now for the rest of the fight, be sure to dodge all of its attacks while aiming at its legs until it dies. The chest piece and shoulders can take a little damage if you accidentally shoot them, but to be safe, you want to keep your focus as far from those areas as possible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will likely have to use a lot of ammo to kill the Fireclaw directly through its legs, but once it goes down, go to the body, and the Sac Webbing will be included if you didn’t destroy the unit. It has a 100% chance of dropping if you meet these conditions.