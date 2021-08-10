how-to-get-forged-rengoku-in-roblox-shindo-life

The Forged Rengoku Bloodline is one of the most powerful and desirable Bloodlines in Roblox Shindo Life. These abilities are hard to earn skills that will work passively to enhance your weaponry, and everyone wants Forged Rengoku. However, it’s not that simple to earn. In this guide, we’ll explain how you can get your hands on this Bloodline and start using it to crush your enemies.

How to get the Forged Rengoku Bloodline

The only way to pick this Bloodline up is by defeating the Forge Rengoku boss. Unfortunately, the drop rate for this Bloodline is around 1.67%, meaning you’ll likely have to fight it multiple times before it drops. Occasionally, however, bonus periods become active, increasing the drop rate for Bloodlines slightly to 5%. The Shindo Life game page will tell you if one of these bonus periods is active next time you play.

Beating this boss is fairly straightforward. First, you need to head to its location to trigger the fight. It will try to battle you on the water, but you can stay on the sand to avoid most of its hits while still dealing damage. Then, at about 50% health, the boss will summon a huge enemy for you to fight, but you can move to the opposite side of the arena and avoid this enemy entirely, leaving you free to tackle the boss and finish it off.