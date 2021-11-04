How to get framed posters from Blathers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The 2.0.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has brought with it a ton of new content, but one of the smaller additions may have slipped under your radar. Dedicated island-dwellers who have been laboring away to fill up the Museum now have a brand new way to show off their hard work: framed posters!

Head to the Museum after installing the update and Blathers will bend your ear about a new promotion he’s running. To celebrate the completion of the Museum’s various collections, framed posters are now available!

Image by Gamepur

Whenever you fully kit out a wing of the Museum, be it with fossils, fish, bugs, or works of art, Blathers will gift you a free framed poster for that particular section. On top of that, additional posters can be purchased from him for 5,000 Bells. What a bargain!

So if you’re looking for a new way to show off how you spent an entire year catching every single fish or bug on the island, Blathers has you covered. And if you haven’t yet filled out that Museum? With these extra rewards on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to get out there and find those last few additions.