How to get free gems in Roblox Wacky Wizards

The recent update in Roblox Wacky Wizards introduced gems as a new currency. Similar to Robux, gems can be used for purchasing premium ingredients and cauldron skins in the game. Apart from purchasing gems with real money, players can also use a free alternative to acquire gems.

How to get free gems

Image via Roblox Corporation

To get free gems in Roblox Wacky Wizards, you need to defeat Mr. Rich, also known as the Cyclops boss. Prepare 5 Nuclear potions by combining 5 Giant’s ear and 5 Dynamite. Once done, prepare 5 Hot potions using 5 Chilli Peppers. Gather all the potions and put them inside the cannon aiming towards Cyclops boss. Fire them one by one and decimate Mr. Rich’s entire health. Keep in mind you need to put the potions inside the cannon in quick succession as Mr. Rich will start to regenerate health if you take too long.

Mr. Rich will drop a Cyclops Eyeball once defeated. Pick the Cyclops Eyeball and head over to meet Oz the Wizard. Here, you can trade the Cyclops Eyeball with Oz for 20 gems.

Players can only make this trade once per day, and hence it is a tedious method of collecting gems. Even a single premium ingredient costs a lot of gems, so don’t expect the free method to be super beneficial. Unfortunately, this is the only method to get free gems in Roblox Wacky Wizards, That said, players can always buy gems from the store using real money.