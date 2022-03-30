How to get free Overwatch loot boxes with Prime Gaming

Overwatch has had no shortage of cosmetics added to the game since its release in 2016. Whether it is skins, emotes, voice lines, or even post-match celebrations, every hero has dozens of ways to make them stand out. Now with a partnership between Blizzard and Amazon, you can get yourself free loot boxes with legendary items included inside. Here is how to do it.

To get monthly free loot boxes, all you need to do is link your Blizzard account to your Prime Gaming account. Go to the Prime Gaming Overwatch page and click Link Account. You will then be directed to Blizzard’s website, where you will need to sign in to the Battle.Net account that you use. If you are playing on a console, this is the same account you use to access crossplay functionality.

After you have successfully signed in, simply click claim under the loot box, and the next time you log in to Overwatch, you will have that tiered box waiting for you. Between March and September, there will be one loot box made available for you for either standard or legendary loot boxes; the latter have at least one guaranteed legendary item inside. You will need to return to the Prime Gaming page to redeem it each month.