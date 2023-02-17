How to get Garou in Roblox Saitama Battlegrounds

Garou, known as the Hero Hunter, is a highly sought-after character in Roblox Saitama Battlegrounds for his unique movesets and powerful ultimate abilities. If you’re looking to add this formidable character to your roster to improve your gameplay with him, this guide is here to help you through the process.

How to get Garou (Hero Hunter) in Saitama Battlegrounds

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Garou (Hero Hunter) in Saitama Battlegrounds, you first need to click on the character selection button on the top left of the screen. This will bring up a list of available characters, including Garou (Hero Hunter). Simply select Garou (Hero Hunter), and your moveset will change to his dynamic fighting style, equipping you with his powerful abilities. However, it’s important to note that once you select Garou (Hero Hunter), you can’t switch back to your previous character during battles.

So make sure you choose wisely. Additionally, selecting Garou (Hero Hunter) as your character does not change your appearance – you will still look like your chosen character, but with Garou (Hero Hunter)’s abilities. With this knowledge in hand, you’ll be ready to dominate your opponents with the power of the Hero Hunter.

The best part is that getting Garou (Hero Hunter) is now completely free. Thanks to the latest update, you can now access Garou (Hero Hunter) without having to pay for any in-game purchases. This makes him an even more enticing option if you are looking to try a new and powerful character.

It’s worth mentioning that Garou (Hero Hunter)’s moveset and ultimate abilities require some practice to master. So, spend some time in a private server, if possible, to get comfortable with his unique style before taking on other players. Also, try experimenting with different strategies and combos to find the ones that work best for you.