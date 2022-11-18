How to get Gastly Gas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Poké trainers stepping into the grand world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are going to find themselves beginning to scour for various materials in order to make TMs at Pokémon Centers. There are a many ways to ultimately obtain materials, but by far the fastest way is by hunting down specific wild Pokémon for their materials. One such material is Gastly Gas, and finding it can be an issue for new trainers scouring the Paldea region.

Where to find Gastly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While players will obviously need to hunt down a Gastly in order to obtain a bit of Gastly Gas, finding them can be difficult. They tend to frequent areas a fair bit off the beaten path, so a bit of exploration and adventure tends to be in order for this resource. The Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet states that Gastly appears at night, but it’s possible to find them during all hours of the day if you know where to look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From Los Platos (East) Pokémon Center, move east southeast, following the river to the shoreline. Break east once you reach the shoreline, and search for ruins near the bluffs. Just to the side of these ruins, in the shade, Gastly’s will spawn during all hours. Alternatively, seeking the standard spawn regions during night will also be fruitful for Poké trainers, if they’re willing to wait for the materials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once Gastly has been found, players can either defeat him in a standard manual battle, or in an auto battle. Either way, the materials will automatically transfer to the inventory of the player once the creature has been knocked unconscious. It’s not the worst idea to grab a Gastly while you’re near their spawns — the Ghost-type Pokémon can foil many Normal Pokémon, dodging attacks with ethereal ease.