How do Let’s Go! and auto battles work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

A feature titled “Let’s Go!” is an auto-battle mechanic revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will feature a vast open world that can be played in a non-linear fashion. Gyms can be tackled in any order, and many new wild Pokémon will stand in your way. “Let’s Go!” is a feature designed to help players eager to explore the Paldea region without being bogged down in combat. This guide will explain how “Let’s Go!” and auto battles work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Let’s Go and auto battles work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Paldea region is the open world players will explore while they hunt down the various Gym leaders. The “Let’s Go!” feature will allow you to have your Pokémon explore alongside you in the field. You can then send your Pokémon in a particular direction of your choosing. Your Pokémon will then travel to the designated area to pick up items and automatically fight nearby enemies.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Auto battles are a new form of fighting that can only be activated using the “Let’s Go!” feature. Your group will fight any wild Pokémon they come across. While your party is engaged in combat, you have the freedom to move freely. You can stand by and watch your Pokémon fight or head in a different direction to look for items. Pokémon will earn experience points and items from their battles as well.

Careful use of the “Let’s Go!” feature and the auto-battle system will allow you to explore the Paldea region easily. It’s also a great way to level up your favorite Pokémon without spending a long time grinding out combat encounters. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will feature vehicles, new Pokémon types, and co-op when it launches on November 18.