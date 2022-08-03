How does the new Pokédex work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

The Pokédex is the most valuable tool you get in every Pokémon Journey. The Pokédex documents every Pokémon you encounter and gives you some neat (sometimes outrageous) information about every Pokémon you capture. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have their own type of Pokédex called the Rotom Phone.

How does the Pokédex work in Pokémons Scarlet and Violet?

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon games have been using Rotom in the last few generations to serve as the Pokédex. Rotom is a ghost and electric-type Pokémon that can possess electronic devices. Rotom possesses your cell phone in the last few generations of games and becomes your acting Pokédex. In Scarlet and Violet, you will have the Rotom Phone, which will act as your traveling companion and hold several apps.

The Pokédex for Scarlet and Violet will actually just be an app on your Rotom Phone. Your Rotom Phone will serve as your all-in-one device, having apps for the region’s map and all kinds of information. The Rotom Phone will show you the weather on the map, and you can zoom in and out to get a clearer view of your surroundings. If the Rotom Phone works similar to the main menu in Pokémon Sword and Shield, expect other features on the phone, including access to the Mystery Gift and checking out your League Card.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the ninth Generation of Pokémon games. They proceeded Gen. VIII, which included Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Scarlet and Violet retain several new gameplay features as seen in the most recent generations, including an open world and interactive Pokémon in the overworld. The story of Scarlet and Violets centers around you attending a school and needing to complete a treasure hunt. You can also confront Gym leaders again, with the August Direct implying you can challenge them in any order.