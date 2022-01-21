Which Disney villains are Disney Twisted-Wonderland’s characters based on?

Welcome to Disney’s Twisted Wonderland, where you attend — or at least groundskeep — the prestigious magic school Night Raven College, and come face-to-face with the bishonen characters inspired by some of your favorite Disney characters.

Every dorm housing the characters pays homage to a specific Disney classic film, and boys that live there and manage those dorms embody the personalities and imagery of the Disney villains they’re inspired by. Here are the Disney villains the students are based on.

Let’s start with Riddle Rosehearts, the Housewarden of Heartslabyul. He’s runs the dorm with an iron fist, and threatens to chop the head of anyone who breaks the rules. Riddle is based off the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

Leona Kingscholar is the Housewarden of Savanaclaw. As the secondborn prince in his homeland, he acts like a dictator towards his roommates and other students, yet he doesn’t put in any effort to do anything despite his immense magical abilities. Leona is inspired by Scar from The Lion King. The only difference is he doesn’t have a single scar on his pretty face.

Azul Ashengrotto is the Housewarden of Octavinelle. He runs a cafe on campus and makes it a point to gather all forms of information from every student at the school. Azul takes after Ursula from The Little Mermaid. His roommates Floyd and Jade Leech are inspired by Ursula’s eel lackeys, Flotsam and Jetsom.

Jamil Viper serves as the Vice Housewarden to Kalim Al-Asim of Scarabia. He has grown up with Kalim since childhood, and his family has served Kalim’s wealthy family for generations. Jamil is based off Jafar from Aladdin, while Kalim is inspired by the Sultan of Agrabah.

Vil Shoenheit rules as Housewarden of Pomefiore. He a pretty boy who considers himself the fairest one of all, and he’ll go to many lengths to keep himself beautiful forever. Vil is based off the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Idia Shroud is the Housewarden of Ignihyde. A gloomy boy with blue flaming hair rooming with his little brother Ortho, he prefers to isolate himself in his room and not socialize with anybody. When he does, he gets unusually talkative. Idia is inspired by Hades from Hercules.

Malleus Draconia is the Housewarden of Diasomnia. He’s a descendent of fae and one of the most powerful mages in the world, yet others don’t talk to him much because of his threatening demeanor. Malleus is inspired by Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty.