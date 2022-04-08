How to get Gluttony in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Gluttony is a fantastic legendary pistol that you can find in the Wonderlands that is a reference to the Fullmetal Alchemist series. Reloading this weapon causes you to throw it. When you throw the weapon out, it will take 50% of your health with it but it will also create a singularity and a dagger storm, damaging enemies in a wide area. This weapon is great if you are running a dark magic build and can keep your health up. Here is how you can get Gluttony in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Gluttony is among the list of legendary items in the Wonderlands that are considered world drops. World drops are items that can drop from any notable loot source. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Pretty much anything that drops loot is considered a notable loot source. Luckily, there is also a specific enemy who has an increased chance of dropping this legendary weapon.

To farm for this weapon, you will want to make your way to Queen’s Gate. This is the area next to Brighthoof. You will want to farm the Ancient Obelisk boss Droll the Troll to get this weapon. You won’t be able to access the fight against him right away. You will need to wait until after you have completed the Emotion of the Ocean quest first. This will allow you to access the area next to the beach that was covered by the ocean. The easiest way to reach this area is to teleport to The Clopping Road fast travel point. Remember, if you are going to farm for legendary items, make sure you increase your Loot Luck stat first to make the process easier.