How to get Gold on the Magic Mountain Slipstream mission in Gran Turismo 7

Some Gran Turismo 7 players get Gold on the Magic Mountain Slipstream mission on their first try, while others can’t get Gold, no matter how many times they retry, and retry, and retry. How can this be? Is it because of the update 1.06 tires bug? No, that bug does not affect the Magic Mountain Slipstream mission. What else could it be then? Every player is driving exactly the same Porsche 356 A/1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster ‘56 on the same stretch of Circuit de Sainte-Croix. There aren’t even any corners, so there’s not that much skill to it. We’ll tell you what the problem is: it’s the wind.

If the wind is blowing against you, then you cannot get Gold on the Magic Mountain Slipstream mission, no matter how skilfully you slipstream the two other cars. So, to get Gold on the Magic Mountain Slipstream mission, you have to check the wind on your Race Display (turn it on in Display Settings if you haven’t already). If the arrow is pointing down, then just exit and start the mission anew. Do not select Retry, as this does not reset the wind. You have to select Exit, then Start. You don’t need the arrow to be pointing up. Left or right should be fine; just not down.