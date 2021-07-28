How to get Golden Horns in Tribes of Midgard

Golden Horns are a form of currency that you can acquire in Tribes of Midgard. You can use this currency in the game’s store or while playing in your world at the Golden Altar to unlock runes that you can equip on your character. While it is a currency in Tribes of Midgard, it is not one you can spend real-world money on to add to your account. Instead, you’re going to have play through the game and earn it by completing worlds. This guide details the best ways to get Golden Horns in Tribes of Midgard.

We’ve encountered a small handful of Golden Horns by defeating basic enemies during our playthroughs. We might receive a Golden Horn every three or four worlds we load up, and there’s no indication an enemy will drop them. You’ll be fighting a regular enemy, defeat them, and then a Golden Horn drops on the ground for you to collect, entirely out of the blue. Because of how open-ended finding these horns can be, you’re better off consistently playing the game, fighting enemies and bosses, and waiting for one to appear when you loot something.

The alternative method to earning Golden Horns is by leveling up the battle pass track. You can see your progress on the ‘rewards’ tab on the Tribes of Midgard main menu. You earn Golden Horns at levels six, 10, 15, 20, 26, 32, 40, and 46. Much like the previous method, you level up your season rewards track by playing the game and completing worlds.

There’s no limit to how many Golden Horns you can have, but obtaining them is a little tricky. It all comes down to luck and having good loot rolls.