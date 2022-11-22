How to get Teddiursa Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new crafting mechanic is an important addition to the game, allowing trainers to use materials gathered from Pokémon they have defeated or captured in order to make Technical Machines (TMs). Teddiursa Claws are just one of the many new materials introduced in this generation, and can be used to craft TMs such as Charm and Metal Claw, though trainers will have to unlock these TM recipes first before they can start crafting them. Like the other new Pokémon materials, Teddiursa Claws can also be sold for League Points if you happen to have a surplus lying around. Here is how you can acquire some Teddiursa Claws of your own in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Teddiursa in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Teddiursa is a fairly common spawn, if you know where to look for them. They can usually be found in the forest biomes of the South Province (Area Five) and East Province (Area One). Ursaring, the other source of Teddiursa Claws, can be found in the forest, mountain and bamboo biomes of the North Province (Areas One and Two) and Glaseado Mountain. They also have a small chance of holding the Honey Held Item, which can be retrieved by players upon capture.

As a pure Normal type Pokémon, Teddiursa takes extra damage from Fighting-type moves and no damage from Ghost-type moves. Its Defense and Sp. Defense are both at a base of 50, so feel free to use whatever Physical or Special moves you have in your arsenal to defeat it.

For mass material farming, it is recommended to utilise the Let’s Go feature to farm these claws quickly, though if you only need a few Teddiursa Claws and would like to farm decent Experience Points along with them, manual farming works as well.