There are a bunch of different ingredients and materials that you can find as you travel the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Pokémon materials are mainly used to craft TMs that you can use to teach your pokémon new moves. Gulpin Mucus is just one of the many materials you can gather and it comes from the stomach pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Gulpin Mucus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Gulpin Mucus location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a lot of pokémon making a return from previous games in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with Gulpin being one of them. You won’t be able to get this pokémon right away but it shouldn’t take you long to locate where it likes to hide. You can actually obtain the stomach pokémon shortly after you have completed the tutorial and gain access to the entire region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you look at Gulpin’s habitat information, you will realize that there is only one area where Gulpin likes to spawn. You can find Gulpin to the east of Mesagoza in South Province Area Three. While this area is pretty large, you will mainly find Gulpin spawning near the town on the edge of the rocky area called Artazon. Gulpin is a pretty frequent spawn so you shouldn’t have trouble locating them.

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle wild Gulpin if you want to get your hands on some Gulpin Mucus. Each Gulpin that you defeat or capture will give you up to three mucus to stow away in your pouch with your other materials. You can use Gulpin Mucus at TM Machines around the Paldea region to craft TMs provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.