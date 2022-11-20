Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with different ingredients and materials for you to find and collect to use for crafting. Materials typically come from pokémon and are used to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials you can get in the Paldea region is Sunkern Leaf. This material is pretty easy to find and can be obtained early in the game. This guide will show you how to get Sunkern Leaf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Sunkern Leaf location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sunkern is one of the many pokémon from previous titles in the series that make an appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This tiny pokémon is easy to overlook and pretty weak at the start of the game. You can actually go through the entire area where Sunkern resides without even noticing that you passed it by. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled while searching for this pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sunkern can be obtained very early on in the game. Shortly after completing the lighthouse portion of the tutorial, you will go to a small town called Los Platos. Sunkern can be found all around the fields surrounding this town but mainly spawns around flowers. This pokémon prefers to spawn in the sunlight and will spawn less when it is raining. You can easily walk up to Sunkern without worrying about it running away.

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Sunkern in the wild to get Sunkern Leaf. You can also get Sunkern Leaf from Sunflora later in the game. Each Sunkern that you defeat or capture will drop up to three Sunkern Leaf for you to add to your materials collection. You can use Sunkern Leaf at TM Machines around Paldea provided you have unlocked a TM recipe that requires the material.