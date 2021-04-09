How to Get Harrow in Warframe

Harrow, the devout, who developed their faith from an existence of pain, is a superb Warframe. Offering strong buffs to party members, and only death to his enemies, his unique playstyle is something that many players fall in love with.

To get Harrow’s main blueprint, you will need to complete the Chains of Harrow quest. This unusual quest is something you can only play on your own and features horror undertones and some fascinating characters. You will be able to access the Chains of Harrow quest by going to your Codex, and then the Quests section.

While we would traditionally post a guide for the quest, we feel this storyline is so compelling that we don’t want to drop any spoilers on you. You should know that any enemies that you encounter will be between level 20-25 and that you will need plenty of Kinetic Siphon Traps, which you can buy from Cephalon Simaris on any Relay. You can purchase ten charges for 5000 Credits. Stock up on them, add them to your Gear wheel, and then enjoy the quest.

How To Farm Harrow Components

When you have completed the Chains of Harrow quest and gotten Harrow’s main blueprint, you can start the grind for Harrow’s components. You can get the components at the following locations:

Chassis blueprint – drops from enemies in Void Fissure missions.

Neuroptics blueprint – can be gotten from the Rotation C Vault on the Pago node, at the Kuva Fortress.

Systems blueprint – can be gotten from the B and C Rotations of Defection missions.

The Chassis should drop very quickly for you, but the Neuroptics and Systems can be a bit of a grind. The best thing to do is go to the Recruiting tab in the in-game chat and find people who are also running those same missions for the same rewards. Some players will get lucky and have them drop quickly, while others will be working on getting them for some time. Sadly, this is all part and parcel of RNG-based rewards.

When you’ve got all the blueprints, you will need the following resources to build the components in your Foundry:

Chassis

15,000 Credits

20,000 Salvage

25,000 Alloy Plate

800 Oxium

5 Orokin Cells

Neuroptics

15,000 Credits

1500 Rubdeo

4000 Polymer Bundles

2000 Plastids

5 Neural Sensors

Systems

15,000 Credits

2500 Circuits

1000 Cryotic

25,000 Ferrite

15 Control Modules

Each component has a 12-hour build time, and they can all be built at the same time. Once they are constructed, you can use them in conjunction with the main Harrow blueprint to create the Warframe. Harrow has a three-day build time, although all the build times can be skipped with Platinum, Warframe’s premium currency. This is not usually advisable.

When construction is finished, you will be able to equip Harrow and begin to level him up and experiment with builds that you might like to use. Just make sure you have a spare Warframe slot available when you start the build.