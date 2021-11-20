How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Hidden Abilities are a special ability that a Pokémon can have. Only some special can have a Hidden Ability, and they can only have one if obtained a certain way. A Hidden Ability will not be lost on evolution. Sometimes, special event Pokémon can also have a hidden ability. Generally speaking, there are two ways to get a Pokémon with a Hidden Ability.

Breeding

It is possible to breed Pokémon with Hidden Abilities as long as one of the parent Pokémon has one. Female Pokémon have a slightly higher chance of passing on a Hidden Ability than male Pokémon.

Ability Patches

Ability Patches will allow players to unlock hidden abilities within their Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Many Pokémon might have a hidden ability on top of their normal abilities, and some of them can be quite powerful.

To get ability patches, players will need to make their way to the post-game. This means beating the Elite Four, then going to the Battle Park. In the shop at the Battle Tower, players will be able to purchase Ability Patches for 200 Battle Points.

Due to the high price of Ability Patches in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it is a good idea to think long and hard before using them. You also cannot reverse the change when it is complete, so it’s a good idea to turn off autosave BEFORE going through with any changes in case you end up with some buyer’s remorse. It is also important to note that hidden abilities do have a chance of being passed down through breeding.