How to get Honey in Roblox Wacky Wizards

Roblox Wacky Wizards’ Bee update is now available, bringing new ingredients to the game. Players will now be able to collect Bee as an ingredient along with Honey. While collecting Bee is simple, obtaining Honey can be tedious.

How to get Honey

To get Honey in Roblox Wacky Wizards, you need to transform into a Bee first. Collect a Sleepy Bee from one of the smaller trees in the game, then use it as a component to make the Bee Disguise potion. Finally, consume the potion and transform yourself into a Bee.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Head over to the enormous tree with the Bird component after drinking the potion and converting yourself into a Bee. Look for a small hole in the tree that you can use to enter. Interact with the Queen Bee at the top of the tree once you’ve gotten inside. Upon interacting with the Queen Bee and expressing your interest in the Honey ingredient, she will ask you to collect pollen from five different flowers and bring it back to the honeycomb. This is the final task you need to complete to get your hands on the Honey ingredient.

Here are five flowers that you need to find in order to get their pollen:

Field Daisy- The flower can be found right next to the large tree.

The flower can be found right next to the large tree. Cactus Flower- You can find the Cactus flower in the desert area of the game. The site is also home to the Dynamite ingredient.

You can find the Cactus flower in the desert area of the game. The site is also home to the Dynamite ingredient. Water Lily- Head towards the lake in front of the waterfall area and collect the pollen from the Water Lily flower.

Head towards the lake in front of the waterfall area and collect the pollen from the Water Lily flower. Lava Flower- You need to reach the very top of the smoking volcano to get your hands on the Lava flower.

You need to reach the very top of the smoking volcano to get your hands on the Lava flower. Sunflower- You can find Sunflower on top of the Oz the Wizard’s hut.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Return to the honeycomb and pollinate each hole opposite to the Queen Bee. Once done, the Honey ingredient will automatically appear below the Queen Bee. You can simply pick up the ingredient and use it for brewing different potions.