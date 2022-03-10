How to get Hugr in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Hugr is how you’ll be giving your powers strength in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. With Hugr, you’ll be able to turn yourself into mirrored images of your foes, adopting their powers and bypassing certain parts of the game, depending on your current obstacle. There are several ways to obtain Hugr, each with benefits. In this guide, we’re going to cover how you can get more Hugr in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

There are three straightforward methods for you to obtain Hugr. A majority of the time, you’ll be acquiring it through defeating your enemies. Every fallen foe in Dawn of Ragnarok possesses a small amount of power that Odin can channel, giving him Hugr, so long as they’re dead. You’ll need to stand above their bodies to channel and gain these powers, restoring them for your personal use.

Alternatively, you can find shrines. These shrines will look like short, brown trees that you can interact with to gain Hugr. However, the offset to using these shrines is a chunk of your health. If you have plenty of health to spare and enough rations to replenish them, in a pinch, these shrines are beneficial ways to regain your Hugr. You can typically find these shrines at locations where you need to utilize Odin’s powers the most while exploring the Dawn of Ragnarok.

A less harmful way is the large flowers with a glowing blue aura around them. Interact with them, and they will grant you a small amount of Hugr. Although not as much as the shrines, they do not require health in exchange for their Hugr.