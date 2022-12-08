How to get Impidimp Hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As part of the new Technical Machine (TM) crafting system introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Impidimp Hair is just one of the many new items in this generation. Impidimp Hair can be obtained by capturing or defeating Impidimp and Morgrem, and is used to craft the Dark Pulse and Focus Blast TMs. It can also be exchanged for LP, though it is recommended that trainers keep these in case they need to craft TMs quickly. Dark Pulse and Focus Blast see a fair bit of competitive usage, with Dark Pulse being the usual go-to Dark-type Special move. Here is how you can acquire some Impidimp Hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Impidimp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Impidimp, along with its evolved form Morgrem, can be found in the Tagtree Thicket’s forest biome at all times of the day. While they are also part of the 2 and 3 star Tera Raid Pokémon pools respectively, players will have a much easier time encountering them in the overworld, even if they have to reset their spawns a few times before catching sight of these pink gremlins. Both have a low spawn rate, with Morgrem being slightly rarer. Players can move out of render distance and back into it to reset an area’s spawns.

Impidimp’s Dark and Fairy typing is fairly unique. Poison, Steel and Fairy-type moves are the most effective against it, while Ghost and Dark-type moves are not as effective, with Dark-type moves having the least effectiveness. It is immune to Psychic and Dragon-type moves. Impidimp and Morgrem have slightly lower base Defense compared to Sp. Defense, so players should favor Physical moves over Special ones. Capitalise on its weaknesses, or use the Let’s Go feature with a strong lead Pokémon to quickly and effectively farm them for their hair.