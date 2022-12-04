How to get Starly Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Starly Feathers are part of the new drop system introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, to facilitate the crafting of Technical Machines, or TMs. They can be obtained by capturing or defeating Starly or its evolutions, and are used to craft the Aerial Ace and Brave Bird TMs, the latter of which is a powerful Flying-type move that sees a lot of use in competitive battles. Aerial Ace itself sees a fair amount of usage both in casual and competitive play, so it is not a bad idea to have some Starly Feathers on hand. Here is how you can obtain Starly Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Starly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Starly spawn in the grass and olive biomes, and can commonly be found in the South Province (Areas One, Two and Four), the West Province (Areas Two and Three) and Casseroya Lake. They are uncommon spawns, and can be encountered in the morning, afternoon and evening, often in groups. While Starly is part of the 1 star Tera Raid pool, doing Tera Raids is not an efficient method of farming them. Players can also opt to form Starly’s evolved form, Staravia, which spawns in the South Province (Areas Two and Four), the West Province (Areas Two and Three) and Casseroya Lake, as it has a slightly more frequent spawn rate. Starly’s final evolution, Staraptor, can also be found in the overworld, but it has a lower spawn rate compared to its two pre evolutions.

As Normal and Flying type Pokémon, Starly and its evolutions are weak to Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves, take less damage from Grass and Bug-type moves, and take no damage from Ground and Ghost-type moves. Use a strong Pokémon that can focus down those weaknesses and you should be able to defeat them with ease. To farm large quantities of Starly Feathers, it is recommended that you utilise the Let’s Go feature to defeat them quickly.