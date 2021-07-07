How to get into alpha and beta testing for Ashes of Creation

Ashes of Creation is an upcoming fantasy MMORPG that is gathering steam as it gets closer to its release. That being said, some people will always look to get their hands on a game as soon as possible, even if it is not completed. If you have an interest in Ashes of Creation, here is how to get involved in the alpha and beta testing for the game.

To get involved in the early testing of Ashes of Creation, you will need to drop quite a bit of cash. First, register an account on the official website. On the main page, you will see a message talking about what the game is. Directly below that is a button to register at. Note: at the time of this writing, the game is in Pre-Alpha, so you can only access the game after being invited to participate during specific times.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click the register button to be taken to a page to claim your username and input your email and password. Don’t worry about the referral code section unless a friend had sent you one.

When that is done, you will be asked to provide a contact email. This is the email the development team will reach out to you with an invitation if you get one, so be sure to give an email you have access to. Check that email for an incoming verification email.

Now that you have an account with Ashes of Creation, you need to head to their shop. As of this writing, there are five pre-order packs that you can purchase. To get access to the game as soon as possible, you need to drop $500 on the Adventurer Pre-Order Package, which will include NDA and non-NDA alpha test sessions and a bunch of other goodies.

If that is a bit much for you, all the other pre-order packages include beta access. The more expensive Voyager Pre-Order Package ($275) and Voyager Plus Pre-Order Pack ($375) also have later alpha access.

If you buy one of the pre-order packages, you can go to the Support page to see what announced test dates are currently planned.