How to get into Demeter’s Sanctuary in Immortals: Fenyx Rising: The Lost Gods

Gaining entry to Demeter’s Sanctuary in Immortals Fenyx Rising: The New Gods will require players to solve a fairly simple puzzle. One of the hardest bits of this task is actually tracking down all the pieces that you will need.

When facing the blocked door, players will have a pressure pad on the left and right. The one on the right requires a heavy weight, while the one on the left requires a light weight.

The first thing to do is head to the right where you will find some ruins. Break up all the trees and bushes to find a small bronze block. Bring this to the small building with the red energy door on the left and throw it on the roof. There is a pressure pad there that it will activate, dispersing the energy door.

Grab the bronze block that was locked away inside and place it on the platform on the left, then jump onto the roof, grab the first block, and move this down to the platform on the left as well.

Now, stand at the light pressure pad and turn around, then walk straight ahead to all the bushes near the water. Break these up to reveal a third bronze block and take it back to the light pressure pad, placing it there.

This will disperse the door that is blocking entry into Demeter’s Sanctuary, and you can go inside.