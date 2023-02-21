How to get into the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy

As any Harry Potter fan would know, the Chamber of Secrets is an iconic location in the world, which is no different in Hogwarts Legacy. In the movie, the Chamber of Secrets is a huge part of how Harry saves Hogwarts by uncovering and destroying one of Lord Voldemort’s Horcruxes. If you are a player of Hogwarts Legacy, you will likely want to explore the Chamber of Secrets area and might be wondering how to unlock it.

Where to find the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy | Chamber of Secrets location guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Harry Potter books say that the Chamber is hidden underneath the Castle, and the entrance can be found in the second-floor girls’ bathroom; however, this can work a bit differently. Instead, you will be using the Lower Grand Staircase Floor Flame to reach it quickly and not have to walk all that way.

Once you find it, you will turn right and walk down a hallway that curves to the left; then, you will turn right again. From there, you will see two doors; one leads to the boys’ bathroom, and the other to the girls’ bathroom. You can find the entrance to the Chamber of Secrets in the sink of the girls’ bathroom. Amazing and a little odd how many things secrets the bathrooms in Hogwarts Legacy have.

Can you enter the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy?

Sadly, you cannot yet enter the Chamber of Secrets. However, you can use the Revile charm by the sink to examine the entrance to the area. A snake will be carved into one of the faucets, which is a reference to the Harry Potter books. Only a “true heir” of Slytherin can open the Chamber of Secrets; to do that, they must speak in a specific language of snakes, which is referenced to Parseltongue.