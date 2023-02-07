All potions and their ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy

When all of your powerful spells are on a cooldown in Hogwarts Legacy, there are no better items to use in battle than potions. For one, these can provide additional health in tight situations, but some can even temporarily boost your player’s stats and reduce spell cooldowns. However, potions are not always easily accessible, as you will likely find yourself having to craft them with their ingredients. Here is every unlockable potion and what you need to make them in Hogwarts Legacy.

What each potion does and how to craft them in Hogwarts Legacy

Firstly, potions cannot be made until you have attended your first Potions Class at Hogwarts and unlocked the ability to use Potions Stations. You will then be able to craft Edurus and Wiggenweld Potions with their respective ingredients. Additionally, there are five other different types of potions that can brewed, but their recipes must first be bought from J. Pippin’s Potions store in Hogsmeade. You can find every potion, their use, and each ingredient needed to make them below.

Potion Purpose Ingredients Edurus Potion Enhances the drinker’s defense by covering them with a durable rocky skin • One Ashwinger Egg

• One Mongrel Fur Felix Felicis Reveals the locations of large loot chests on the mini-map for one in-game day • One Lacewing Flies

• One Fluxweed Stem Focus Potion Temporarily reduces the drinker’s spell cooldowns • One Lacewing Flies

• One Fluxweed Stem

• One Dugbog Tongue Invisibility Potion Makes the drinker invisible for a short time • One Leaping Toadstool Caps

• One Troll Bogeys

• One Knotgross Sprig Maxima Potion Temporarily increases the drinker’s spell damage • One Leech Juice

• One Spider Fang Thunderbrew Creates a storm around the drinker that stuns and damages nearby enemies • One Stench of the Dead

• One Leech Juice

• One Shrivelfig Fruit Wiggenweld Potion Restores a small amount of the drinker’s health • One Horklump Juice

• One Dittany Leaves

If you are lucky, you can also discover these potions pre-made inside of chests lying all around the world — but this does not happen often. Instead, you can expect to wonder open areas for a potion’s ingredients, while some resources such as Dittany Leaves can only be grown after attending classes like Herbology.