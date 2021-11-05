How to get Ione and Marlo in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update
Making new friends.
The Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0.0 update introduced lots of new things for players to see and do. Part of this was 16 new villagers for players to try and attract to their island.
Some of the new villagers are proving to be popular with players, including Ione the squirrel and Marlo the hamster. Ione is a normal personality type and will get along well with all other villages except for cranky and sisterly types that she may find conflict with.
Marlo is a cranky little hamster that appears to be an ode to the actor Marlon Brando. His character model is suspiciously like Brando’s character in The Godfather movies. His cranky demeanor means he does not like it if you disagree with him at all.
When it comes to actually getting the villagers to set up home on your island, you can do it a number of ways. There is so guaranteed way to get any of the villagers, unfortunately.
- The campsite – pretty early in you time with the game you build a campsite, and potential villagers can visit your island and fall in love with it. It’s hard to get the exact characters you want this way, so may take some time. You will be looking for the Series 5 packs to have a chance of getting the cards for Sasha and Shino.
- Visit mystery islands – going on mystery island tours by using Nook Miles allows you to potentially run into other villagers and invite them to your island. The odds of this are quite low, however.
- From other players – if another player has a villager they don’t like, and the villager is leaving their island, you can visit on their last day and invite them to yours.
- Amiibo cards – if you purhcase a pack of Amiibo cards, you might just get lucky and get the villager that you want.