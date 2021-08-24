How to get job and make money in Roblox East Brickton

Getting a job and earning money will make your progression much smoother in Roblox East Brickton. That said, the game doesn’t tell you beforehand the methods for doing so, and you are left on your own to figure out everything. There are few different ways of making money, and we’ve listed them down below.

Getting a job

The only legitimate method of making money in Roblox East Brickton is through a job. To get a job, go downtown and enter the Key Resource building. There you’ll come across a board that displays all the available job openings. You can apply for the available job by selecting it through the board.

Here are some of the jobs that you’ll often find on the board:

Boxing Coach- $185/30 minutes

High Priest- $350/ minutes

Fast Food Employee- $100/30 minute

Club DJ- $110/30 minutes

LitFits Clerk- $110/30

Pawnshop Clerk- $110/30

Club Security- $90/ 30 minutes

If no jobs are available on the board, you can talk to owners of the different shops scattered throughout the city. However, this procedure may be more time-consuming and dull. Apart from working a regular job, you can also rob another player once per day. The maximum amount of money you can get from robbing is $300, so you might still want to look towards getting a regular job.