Goat Simulator 3 is a game where all of your actions have consequences and what better system to show that than Karma? Karma is a measure of your goat’s worth and, as such, is required if you want good things to come your way. Of course, Karma is a very subjective thing and it comes from a variety of sources. Obtaining it is worthwhile if you want to get yourself some new gear. This guide will show you how to get Karma in Goat Simulator 3.

How to get and use Karma in Goat Simulator 3

While the Karma system might sound like it is about the value of your goat in the game, it is actually an in-game currency system that allows you to purchase gear to completely decorate your goat. Karma points are displayed in the upper right corner of the wardrobe section of the menu. Items purchased using Karma range from 1,000 points all the way up to 30,000 depending on the rarity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to Illuminati Points, Karma is pretty simple to obtain in Goat Simulator 3. You can collect these special points in the following ways:

Completing events

Completing instincts

Synching with Goat Towers

Winning minigames

Completing tasks

As you can see, there are more ways to obtain Karma than there are to obtain Illuminati Points. For starters, events and minigames can be completed. Events appear as “?” on the map and can be completed by yourself. Minigames, on the other hand, are multiplayer-only events. Instincts are tasks that you can complete that appear in the Instincts tab of the menu. Finally, you can also complete tasks such as collecting gear around the world to earn some extra Karma.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have enough Karma for the item you wish to purchase, go to the wardrobe tab of the menu. Select the item you wish to purchase and hold the button indicated on the screen. This will allow you to spend your Karma on the item. Unlocked items will automatically be equipped.