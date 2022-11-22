How to get Larvesta Fuzz in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you travel the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will find various ingredients and materials that you can use for crafting. The materials that you gather will mainly be used to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Larvesta Fuzz is one of the many materials that exist in the Paldea region and it comes from the torch pokémon. Here is how you can get Larvesta Fuzz in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Larvesta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every pokémon in Scarlet and Violet has a material that you can gather associated with its evolutionary line. Just like Rolycoly Coal comes from Rolycoly and Carkol, you can get Larvesta Fuzz from Larvesta and Volcarona. Of course, you will need to track down Larvesta before you can start collecting their fuzz. This is easier said than done since Larvesta only resides in one location of the games and is rarely seen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Larvesta’s habitat information, you can find them in the Asado Desert to the west of Cascarrafa. The desert is filled with pokémon that you can discover from Cacnea to Rellor, but Larvesta is one of the rare ones to spot. After combing the desert, if you do spot a Larvesta, make sure to have a rock-type pokémon ready since Larvesta is weak to rock-type moves. This will make things easier when you do battle.

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Larvesta in the wild to obtain their material. Each time you defeat or capture a Larvesta or Volcarona, you will get up to three Larvesta Fuzz added to your collection of materials. You will even get Larvesta Fuzz if you choose to auto-battle. Larvesta Fuzz can be used to craft TMs at TM Machines provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.