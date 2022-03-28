How to get Legendary Weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Legendary weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are reasonably difficult to locate. Unlike the previous Borderlands games, the legendary weapons you can find in this game don’t have dedicated drops, which means you can’t farm specific bosses or locations to hunt down the ones you’re after. You’ll have to be a bit more creative than this. Here’s what you need to know about getting Legendary Weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

As previously stated, bosses do not drop specific legendary weapons. It does not mean you can’t obtain these weapons from bosses, but they don’t always drop, and they randomly appear on any of the bosses you can fight. Instead, the only way for you to obtain Legendary Weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is to loot them off of bosses or loot them out of weapon chests. To increase your chances of finding a legendary weapon, it comes down to improving your character’s Loot Luck stat.

You can find your Loot Luck stat on the Hero Stat page in the skill tab, where all of your attributes are listed. Each character has Loot Luck on their stat sheet, and you can increase this number by finding more Lucky Dice. Each region in Wonderlands has Lucky Dice hidden throughout the area, and every one you find gives you a higher percentage. We highly recommend if you’re trying to farm legendary weapons, you’ll want to find all 260 Lucky Dice.

As you progress through the game and reach the end, you can also improve your chances of finding legendary weapons through your Myth Rank, increasing the Chaos Level in the Chaos Chamber, or certain items may increase your luck chances through specific attributes.