How to get licenses in Gran Turismo 7

Once players progress deeper into Gran Turismo 7’s campaign, they will notice major events like championships beginning to have a long list of requirements to be met before races can start. Aside from tire and horsepower requirements, one item that is eventually needed is a license. There are multiple licenses drivers will earn during their single-player journey and they aren’t as simple to obtain as some might expect.

In order to race in championships and other major events, drivers will need to acquire licenses from the License Center — an option located in the top-left corner of the World Map. Before a license can be rewarded, the center will put players through 10 different timed challenges that require bronze trophies or higher for each to be completed. Most of these revolve around the basics of handling and braking with a car, while others are tutorials on how to manage more difficult aspects of a course — such as dirt terrains and hairpin turns.

Although this may appear unnecessary to more seasoned drivers, the challenges also help complete car collections. For instance, if drivers are able to net all gold trophies in a particular license’s set of challenges, they will be gifted a rare, high-value vehicle. A free vehicle will even be given to those who only obtain bronzes, but it is bound to be a sluggish one in desperate need of some tuning.

