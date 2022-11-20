How to get Litleo Tuft in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect various materials and ingredients that are used to craft different items. Pokémon materials are frequently used to make TMs to teach your pokémon new moves. Litleo Tuft is one of the many materials that you can get across the Paldea region that comes from the lion cub pokémon itself. Here is how you can get Litleo Tuft in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Litleo Tuft in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many pokémon from previous games in the franchise that make an appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with Litleo being one of them. This fire-type lion pokémon doesn’t appear in many parts of the Paldea region, but it isn’t very difficult to locate. You can even get Litleo shortly after completing the tutorial as long as you go to the right location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you take a look at Litleo’s habitat information, you will see that this pokémon appears on the eastern side of the Paldea region. If you take the eastern route out of Mesagoza after completing the tutorial, you can find Litleo in South Province Area Three. Litleo appears more during the day than it does during the night. This pokémon also appears more during sunny days than it does when it is raining outside.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Litleo in the wild if you want to get Litleo Tuft. You can also get this material from Litleo’s evolved form Pyroar later in the game. Each time you defeat or capture a Litleo, you will get up to three Litleo Tuft to add to your collection of materials. This material can be used to craft TMs at a TM Machine as long as you have unlocked recipes that require the material.