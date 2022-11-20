Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to gather as you explore the far reaches of the Paldea region. The materials that you gather have multiple purposes but will mainly be used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Hatenna Dust is just one of the many materials you can get your hands on in the games and it comes from the calm pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Hatenna Dust in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Hatenna Dust location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hatenna is one of the many returning pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that has appeared in past games in the series. This pokémon isn’t found in many areas around the Paldea region but it can be found pretty early on in the game. To find this pokémon you will need to travel to the southern portion of the region to South Province Area Four. This area is accessible shortly after completing the tutorial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you look at Hatenna’s habitat information, you will see that it prefers to spawn around ponds in different areas of the southwest of the Paldea region. The area that Hatenna spawns most frequently is the area south of Cortondo. Make sure to bring a ghost or dark-type pokémon with you since Hatenna is weak to those damage types.

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Hatenna in the wild to obtain Hatenna Dust. You can also obtain the dust from Hatenna’s evolved forms, Hattrem and Hatterene later in the game. Each time you defeat or capture a Hatenna, you will get up to three Hatenna Dust. You can use Hatenna Dust at TM Machines around the Paldea region to craft TMs as long as you have recipes unlocked that require the material.