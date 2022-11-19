The Oval Stone is an evolution item you can find while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will want to make sure you grab it to add it to your collection of items and eventually give it to Pokémon so you can evolve them, expanding your Pokédex and bringing you one step closer to the end of the game. Tracking this item can take some time, and narrowing down your search radius will make playing the game much easier. Here’s what you need to know about where to get an Oval Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to get an Oval Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a handful of locations you can visit to find the Oval Stone in Paldea. While visiting Levinicia, you can find it on the northeast side of the city, right before you get to the bridge and go south. You can find it inside of a Poké Ball, next to a tree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can search another location, much further north from Levinicia, in mountains of North Province Area Two. You want to go as far north as you can through the rocks, and look for the Poké Ball at the location below. This will be on the later items you can find while exploring the world, but it’s good to grab it if you need it to evolve a Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the two we’ve discovered so far. There are multiple evolution items that you can find while exploring the Paldea region, and more of them begin to appear as you progress through the story. We recommned working through the Victory Road, Star Road, and Path of Legends stories to discover more locations, and unlock more areas to see if you can find more evolution items, such as the Oval Stone. We’ll be updating this guide additional areas when we find them.