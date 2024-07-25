Image Credit: Bethesda
How to get Marvel Rivals CBT Keys through Twitch Drops
Source: Marvel via Gamepur
Guides

How To Get Marvel Rivals CBT Keys Via Twitch Drops

Claim your CBT Keys now!
Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 09:16 am

Marvel Rivals has been a highly anticipated game in the community. Players have been constantly searching for ways to get their hands on Closed Beta Test codes so they can play the game early. However, several sources of acquiring the codes have expired or quickly gotten out of stock. However, I’ll explain a reliable method to acquire Marvel Rivals CBT codes through Twitch Drops.

Claim Marvel Rivals CBT Keys Through Twitch Drops

Marvel Rivals CBT Keys Twitch Drops website page
Source: Marvel Entertainment via Gamepur

Getting the Closed Beta Test (CBT) keys for Marvel Rivals is actually quite straightforward. You can either get them when a creator gives them away, or you can watch a streamer who has Marvel Rivals Twitch drops enabled for 1 hour. The latter is a great way of getting your hands on a Marvel Rivals CBT key. Here’s what you need to do in order to claim one.

  1. Visit the Twitch Drops section on the Marvel Rivals website.
  2. Once you’re on the website, click on the “Redeem Now” button. This will prompt you to connect your Twitch Account.
  3. After connecting your Twitch Account, head over to the Marvel Rivals Twitch page.
    Marvel Rivals Twitch Steams Page
  4. Here, you can watch any Streamer that has Twitch Drops enabled for at least one hour. You can check your progress towards a CBT key on the Twitch Drops Inventory page.
    Twitch Drops Inventory Page
  5. Once the progress bar reaches 100%, you can claim the CBT key for Marvel Rivals by clicking on the “Connect” button. Do note that you’ll have to claim the key fast when the next round of key distribution starts; otherwise, they’ll be out of stock.

This is how you can get Marvel Rivals CBT keys through Twitch drops. The event will run from July 25th to July 28, and the CBT keys will refresh at 00:00 UTC+0 each day.

Although the keys run out quickly, watching a creator on Twitch and claiming your drops will increase your chances of claiming one. We’ll also share any keys or codes for Marvel Rivals after we get hold of them. Stay tuned for more content for Marvel Rivals.

