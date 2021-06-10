How to get Mason Villagers to sell you Dripstone Blocks in Minecraft

If you’re on the hunt for Dripstone Blocks in Minecraft, you can acquire them. There are two effective ways to find them. You’ll be able to find them in random caves throughout your Minecraft world, but they have a low chance of spawning into these environments. They’re pretty rare.

Another alternative is to have a Mason Villager sell you Dripstone Blocks. You can place these anywhere to create Pointed Dripstones, which you can use to craft even more blocks. When Lush Caves become available, you’ll be able to find Dripstome Blocks much more often in these underground biomes.

A Mason Villager will only offer you a Dripstone Block when they reach the Journeyman level. Once they reach it, they have a chance to offer you a Dripstone Block. It doesn’t happen every time. You’re better off attempting to have two or three Mason Villagers that you’re steadily trading emeralds with to increase your chances of offering you a Dripstone Block.

When they do have one available for you to trade, they will offer you four Dripstone Blocks for one emerald, which is a great deal. A Villager’s Journeyman rank is its third level. If a village does not have a Mason Villager, you can place a stonecutter block down and try to give a nearby villager that new profession.