Massive Mass Outbreaks are the newest way to find tons of Pokémon in a short time in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Where Mass Outbreaks usually spawn a lot of one single Pokémon in an area, Massive Mass Outbreaks spawn in multiple Mass Outbreaks for you to run through. Here is how to get Massive Mass Outbreaks to spawn in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before Massive Mass Outbreaks can begin appearing in your game, you first need to complete the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. After you’ve seen the credits and returned to the game, you can go out into any region and instead of a particular Pokémon icon appearing on the map showing a Mass Outbreak for them, a question mark will appear. This signals that a Massive Mass Outbreak is appearing in that region.

When you travel to a region dealing with a Massive Mass Outbreak, all areas of that region will have question marks on them in the map. You will need to travel to that area to find out what Pokémon is appearing there, so if there’s a particular one you are looking for, it will take some luck.

If you want to force the game to spawn a Massive Mass Outbreak, just return to Jubilife Village and go to leave. Each time you talk to the guard on duty, there’s a chance one will spawn. If you don’t see one, just go to a region and return to the village for another chance.