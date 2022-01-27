The Merit Points you earn in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are exceptionally useful to acquire various helpful items. You can turn them in for evolution items, additional Poké Balls, and more. But earning them might take you a bit of time, and you can only do it in a specific way. In this guide, we cover how to get Merit Points in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Merit Points will be rewarded to you by locating the bags and satchels of players who have fainted in the wild. You can see them while you’re exploring the world. When you acquire the item on the ground, they’re sent to the other player’s Lost and Found box, allowing them to earn the items they may have otherwise not recovered by a Pokémon attacking them in the wild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have enough Merit Points, return to Jubilife Village to speak with the trader at the Trading Post. It’s the exact location you would visit to trade your Pokémon with others online. She has a wide selection of evolution items that you can purchase or Poké Balls if you do not have the materials to craft them yourself. You’ll want to spend plenty of time in the Hisui region locating these lost satchels and then visiting the Trading Post to grab these valuable items for your Pokémon team.