Mints are a highly sought-after item for Pokémon players who want to modify the nature of their Pokémon, giving them additional effects. You’ll be able to acquire mints in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and you don’t have to wait until you reach the end of the game. Instead, you’ll need to complete a series of requests and help out the Jubilife Villagers to make like easier for them. In this guide, we cover how to get mints in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

These are the three requests you need to complete to unlock mints. You need to finish Help Wanted: Plowing the Fields, Help Wanted: Watering the Fields, and Help Wanted: Rock Smashing in the Fields. Each of these requests have you bringing a Pokémon back to the village to assist in tending the crops expanding the fields that you can use to plant various resources. When you unlock the final one, speak with Colza, and they will have mints available to you.

The mints cost 10,000 to plant, so it’s a hefty price. However, if you’re keen to modify the nature of your Pokémon, it’s a worthwhile price. You’ll have to order a mint crop, wait for it to grow, and then grab the ones that are available to you. You’ll have to do this several times to acquire the mints you’re looking to give to your Pokémon.