Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials that you can track down and obtain as you journey across the Paldea region. The materials that you gather have multiple purposes but are mainly used to create TMs to teach your pokémon new moves. Misdreavus Tears are but one of the many materials you can find and they come from the ghost pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Misdreavus Tears in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Misdreavus Tears location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To obtain Misdreavus Tears, you first need to know where Misdreavus is able to spawn. Similar to other pokémon like Murkrow, you can’t just find Misdreavus floating around just anywhere. This pokémon is a ghost-type that prefers the dark and can easily slip away if you aren’t careful. Luckily, it shouldn’t take you very long to track Misdreavus down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Misdreavus resides mainly in the south and western portions of the Paldea region. The earliest area you can locate this pokémon is South Province Area Four after you have completed the tutorial. You will only be able to find Misdreavus at night and it is most commonly spotted near ponds but can be spotted in a field on occasion. Misdreavus will disappear and reappear in other areas if it spots you.

Just like with other pokémon, you will need to battle Misdreavus in the wild in order to get Misdreavus Tears. Each time you defeat or catch a Misdreavus, you will get one or two Misdreavus Tears to add to your materials collection. You can use Misdreavus Tears at TM Machines to make TMs provided you have any recipes unlocked that require the material.