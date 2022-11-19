Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out now, giving shiny hunters a new shiny Pokédex to try and fill out. If you are a shiny hunter, you are going to spend a lot of time running around the place just trying to find these miscolored versions of the many creatures available in the game. When you find one, it is important that you understand how to soft reset to save yourself a lot of time. Here is how to soft reset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to delete your save data and restart Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How to soft reset a save in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Soft resetting a game involves saving your game when you come across a shiny and reloading that save if you fail to capture it. This is much preferable over messing up and knocking out the Pokémon or it running away and forcing you to spend who knows how much longer trying to find a shiny of the same Pokémon.

Your first step to setting up soft resets in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is turning off autosaves. Press X and select Options. Scroll down to Autosave and turn it off.

Now when you see a shiny Pokémon out in the wild, quickly press X and scroll down to save. If that Pokémon runs away or faints before you catch it, press the home button on your controller and press X on the Pokémon Scarlet or Violet tile to shut the game down. After it closes, open it up again and load your save to be put right in front of the shiny and try to catch them again.

Setting up your game to give you soft resets gives the process of catching shiny Pokémon much less pressure. This is a must if you care about catching as many of these Pokémon as you can.