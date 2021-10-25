How to get more Basic and Advanced Components in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

No game worth its salt would give players a static hero to work with, and in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, players can level up their gear and buy new perks. This will give them an edge in combat when taking on some of the major threats they will need to face in the game.

To level up their perks and weapons, players will need to find Basic and Advanced components. Each perk has a set cost of both that will need to be paid to get access to it. Basic and Advanced components can both be found while exploring the games.

Various areas. Basic components will glow white, while Advanced components will have a yellow glow and will tend to appear in more difficult-to-reach areas. Because Guardians of the Galaxy is a somewhat linear game, you will need to explore the areas you move through thoroughly to find all the resources you can.

Players should use the Basic and Advanced components they find early in the game to rush the purchase of the Components Localizer. This will cause nearby components to appear in your HUD when you are using your visor and will make it much easier to find them, especially the Advanced Components that can often be partially hidden behind some interesting traversal challenges.