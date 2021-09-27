How to get more beavers in Timberborn

You can lead to some problems in Timberborn if you don’t have enough beavers helping you out with your settlement. If you find that your beaver population is not growing, there are a few ways to encourage your current residents to add more to your overall time. You need to make sure you have a specific building placed down in your settlement to do this.

When you want to increase your overall beaver population in Timberborn, all you have to do is build more houses. By having more homes available, you’re growing your settlement’s overall cap and ensuring your current population can grow at a healthy rate. Unfortunately, if you don’t have any houses placed down, the beavers won’t attempt to make more, thus preventing you from receiving additional assistance.

A good way to speed up this process is to increase the social bar. How you grow that social bar will vary depending on the type of beaver clan you’ve picked. If you’re playing as the Folk Tails, you’ll need to make sure you have a campfire built. When playing as the Iron Teeth, you need to have your spawning pod supplied with berries and water. With a high enough social bar on your beavers, all that’s left to do is make sure you keep up with the number of houses they need to consistently expand, supplying your settlement with an army of beavers ready to work.