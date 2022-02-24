How to get more crafting recipes in Elden Ring

The crafting in Elden Ring is extensive. If you’d like to make your items and tools rather than purchasing them from merchants, you’ll want to find as many crafting recipes as you can find. However, these are difficult to find, and you’ll want to go out of your way to make sure you’re trying to grab them. In this guide, we will cover how to get more crafting recipes and where you can find them in Elden Ring.

You’ll want to find crafting recipes by speaking with the merchants you encounter throughout the world. The more merchants you find, the more crafting recipes unlock for you, which means going out of your way to seek out points of interest, talking to NPCs, and seeing what they have for sale. Each of the sales will require you to provide them with runes, so you’ll want to make sure you have enough, or you can defeat enemies nearby to earn more.

You can find the crafting recipes available on a merchant by viewing their Key Items tab. You’ll want to purchase the cookbooks that a merchant has to offer to expand your crafting recipes. Your character can only carry one of these at a time, and you’ll be able to see how many your character has to ensure you do not purchase multiple copies of the same cookbooks.